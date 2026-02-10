Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.73 and its 200-day moving average is $286.13. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.