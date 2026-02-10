Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 11,141 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 6.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextpower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NXT opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextpower

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.