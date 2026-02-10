Brokerages Set M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Target Price at $161.67

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.6667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Research cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $158.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $35,871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,694,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 114,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

