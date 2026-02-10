Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $37,497.58. Following the sale, the vice president owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,277.22. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Michael Gonzales sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $30,654.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,467.69. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $175,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 221,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

