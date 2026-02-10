Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 16,978 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

