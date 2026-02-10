Federated Hermes Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,055 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intapp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 26.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 408,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 79,626 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27, a PEG ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.