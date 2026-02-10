E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Berenberg Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. E.On has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 billion. E.On had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

