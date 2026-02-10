Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $884,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,713,260.16. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,930. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $97.88.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

Further Reading

