Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, FiscalAI reports. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%. Aramark updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.180-2.280 EPS.

Aramark Stock Down 0.2%

Aramark stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Aramark by 80.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

