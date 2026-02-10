Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 19,696 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

