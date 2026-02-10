SVB Wealth LLC Sells 11,859 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

