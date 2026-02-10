Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hayward worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hayward by 6.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $977,010.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,700.20. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 165,350 shares of company stock worth $2,655,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

