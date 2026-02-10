Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Position in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF $MFSB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.23% of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 487,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 798,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

MFSB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

About MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF

The MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF (MFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. The fund seeks total return with an emphasis on current income. MFSB was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

