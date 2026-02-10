iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lowered by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $697.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

