Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC Invests $39.81 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,805,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 38.0% of Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 835.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

