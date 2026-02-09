Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 105,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 131,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sernova Trading Down 6.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues.

See Also

