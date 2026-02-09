Nuance Investments LLC Has $12.60 Million Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,738 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to "buy" with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying "overweight" and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an "equal weight" call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed "market perform" with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company's cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL's valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

