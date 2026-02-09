Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

