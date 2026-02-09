SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,316,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 456,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

