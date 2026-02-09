Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,790 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $109.76.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
