Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,218 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in FirstCash by 262.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $181.92 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.55.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,516,751.93. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,640 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key FirstCash News

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. View Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Press Release: Dividend & Results

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Positive Sentiment: Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Business Insider: Expansion Details

Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.)

Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.) Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity.

Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and previews — outlets published earnings previews and Q4 snapshots following the release; these provide context but contain no new material surprises beyond the company release. Houston Chronicle: Q4 Snapshot Benzinga: Earnings Preview

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.