MB Generational Wealth LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. $GOSS

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,414,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Gossamer Bio comprises about 2.4% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 7.0%

GOSS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

