Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 272.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

