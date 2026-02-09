Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – EOG Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – EOG Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

1/14/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/13/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $131.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – EOG Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

1/5/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

12/15/2025 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

12/15/2025 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – EOG Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

12/12/2025 – EOG Resources was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

