Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/28/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – EOG Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.
- 1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – EOG Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/16/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/13/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $131.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – EOG Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.
- 1/5/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.
- 12/15/2025 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.
- 12/15/2025 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – EOG Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.
- 12/12/2025 – EOG Resources was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
