Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wartsila currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Wartsila alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRTBY

Wartsila Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wartsila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wartsila and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.