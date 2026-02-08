Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF comprises 0.8% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned 1.38% of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 593,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 591,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 135,026 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PCMM stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $52.02.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.