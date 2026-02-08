Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $69,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 59.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ashland by 2,440.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Evercore decreased their price objective on Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.42 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.99%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

