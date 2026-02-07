Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 3,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF alerts:

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.