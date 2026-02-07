Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 3,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Up 2.6%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
