T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 23.8% – Time to Buy?

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.2262 and last traded at $16.4850. Approximately 6,900,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 327.0%.
The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
