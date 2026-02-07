T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 23.8% – Time to Buy?

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.2262 and last traded at $16.4850. Approximately 6,900,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Up 23.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 327.0%.

Institutional Trading of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

