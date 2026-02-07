Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISPW) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 37,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 57,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8401.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

