Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.7258 and last traded at $1.61. 22,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 43,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLXN shares. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silexion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.03.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.52.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

