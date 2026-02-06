What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NBR FY2025 Earnings?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($17.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($17.32). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NBR stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 228,787 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 232.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 59.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 126,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged down the size of expected losses for FY2026 and FY2027 (FY2026 to ($8.10) from ($8.12); FY2027 to ($4.89) from ($4.93)) and raised several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts — a modest improvement in analyst expectations that can support sentiment for the stock. MarketBeat NBR estimates summary

Zacks nudged down the size of expected losses for FY2026 and FY2027 (FY2026 to ($8.10) from ($8.12); FY2027 to ($4.89) from ($4.93)) and raised several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts — a modest improvement in analyst expectations that can support sentiment for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most quarter-by-quarter upgrades are very small (¢0.01–¢0.03 per share). These tweaks signal a directional improvement but are unlikely to meaningfully change valuation on their own. MarketBeat NBR estimates summary

Most quarter-by-quarter upgrades are very small (¢0.01–¢0.03 per share). These tweaks signal a directional improvement but are unlikely to meaningfully change valuation on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q4 2025 (to ($3.66) from ($3.44)) and trimmed FY2025 estimates (to ($17.54) from ($17.32)), widening earlier‑period losses — a reminder of near‑term earnings pressure that could weigh on the stock if short‑term results disappoint. MarketBeat NBR estimates summary

Zacks lowered Q4 2025 (to ($3.66) from ($3.44)) and trimmed FY2025 estimates (to ($17.54) from ($17.32)), widening earlier‑period losses — a reminder of near‑term earnings pressure that could weigh on the stock if short‑term results disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also published an earnings preview saying Nabors doesn’t have the typical combination that produces an earnings beat next week — this raises the risk of a negative market reaction if results meet or miss current (negative) expectations. Will Nabors Industries (NBR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week?

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

