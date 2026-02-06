Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$13.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

LSPD traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.79. 926,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,527. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.24. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$19.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.54.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

