JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.9740, with a volume of 21822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

