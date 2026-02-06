Citigroup Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $110.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,728,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

