Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) versus Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paysign and Freightos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $58.38 million 3.47 $3.82 million $0.13 28.35 Freightos $28.64 million 3.63 -$22.49 million ($0.48) -4.22

Analyst Recommendations

Paysign has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paysign and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Paysign presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 132.36%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paysign is more favorable than Freightos.

Volatility and Risk

Paysign has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Paysign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paysign and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 10.10% 19.18% 3.84% Freightos -82.31% -47.17% -32.99%

Summary

Paysign beats Freightos on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

