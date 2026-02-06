Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Earnings Results

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aperam had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Aperam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. Aperam has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

