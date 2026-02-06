Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (ADEN, AGI, ARE, BCE, BDGI, BMY, BYD, CCO, DBM, DML)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 6th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$77.50 to C$71.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$34.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$40.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.25 to C$39.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$290.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$175.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.85 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$102.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $390.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) was given a C$21.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $149.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $166.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.40 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$169.00 to C$173.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$172.00 to C$180.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $175.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$275.00 to C$165.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$285.00 to C$175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00.

