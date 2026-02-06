Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.350-8.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.170 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $131.71. 905,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,828. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 129.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.11.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

