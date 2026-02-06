Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$87.00 to C$93.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$88.86, with a volume of 553222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.78.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$93.22.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market cap of C$49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of C$9.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.