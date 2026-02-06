STUB (NYSE:STUB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1611137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STUB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STUB currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.50.

STUB Trading Down 1.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STUB by 56,638.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 276,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STUB by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

About STUB

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

