Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.76. Itochu shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 705,638 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITOCY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Itochu in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Itochu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Itochu Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itochu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Itochu by 1,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itochu by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Itochu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itochu by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itochu by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itochu

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

