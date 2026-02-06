Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.4020, with a volume of 307875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

