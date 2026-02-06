ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

ADENTRA (TSE:ADENGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The company has a market cap of $939.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.