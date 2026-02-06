ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The company has a market cap of $939.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

