Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$104.33 and last traded at C$104.06, with a volume of 731707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$108.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$94.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$100.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

