Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.15 and last traded at $139.2310, with a volume of 2004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.