Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.15 and last traded at $139.2310, with a volume of 2004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

