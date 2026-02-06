ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.6360, with a volume of 120716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 4.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $537.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

