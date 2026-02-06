Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Omron had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Omron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.960 EPS.

Omron Stock Up 14.8%

OMRNY traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 94,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Omron has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Omron Company Profile

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

