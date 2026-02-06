ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

ITT stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.57. The company had a trading volume of 531,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $207.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $140,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 236.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,927,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

