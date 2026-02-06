ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $140,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 236.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,927,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and revenue growth — ITT reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.85 (beat) and revenue of ~$1.05B (up ~13.5% YoY), with management pointing to broad-based demand. This is the primary fundamental driver supporting the rally. Business Wire: Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised Q1 guidance — ITT updated Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.68–1.72 vs. consensus ~1.64 and gave revenue guidance above Street estimates, signaling confidence in near-term cadence. MarketWatch: Q1 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board approved a 10% quarterly dividend hike to $0.386 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), which supports income-focused investors and signals cash-flow strength. MarketWatch: Dividend Raise
- Positive Sentiment: SPX FLOW integration and margin expansion — Management outlined at least 50 bps of margin expansion in 2026 driven by SPX FLOW synergies and operational performance, reinforcing upside to profitability. Seeking Alpha: Margin Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Technical strength — ITT cleared the 80-plus relative strength (RS) threshold and received an RS rating upgrade, which can attract momentum/technical buyers. Investors.com: RS Upgrade MSN: 80+ RS
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / slides and transcripts available — Investors can review the call transcript and slide deck for detail on segment trends, backlog, and capital allocation (useful but not a new catalyst). Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets — Recent analyst buy ratings and price targets (median ~$212.5) provide context for upside vs. current levels but represent consensus views rather than immediate catalysts. Investing.com: Earnings Summary & Analyst Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — Recent disclosures show multiple insider sales over the past six months (CEO and others), which some investors may view as a cautionary sign on near-term insider conviction. QuiverQuant: Insider / Institutional Activity
About ITT
ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.
The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.
