Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.25. Youdao shares last traded at $9.9050, with a volume of 35,992 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Youdao Trading Up 4.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc (NYSE: DAO), established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao’s offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

